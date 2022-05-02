Man dies in car fire in southwest Atlanta

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — A man died in a car fire early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, the city's fire and rescue service said.

According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the incident happened around 4 a.m. in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood, on Langford Pkwy./Hwy. 166 where it exits to Sylvan Road.

The fire service said firefighters were dispatched to the single-car motor vehicle accident and that the car was engulfed in flames when they arrived. They said firefighters "discovered one deceased male passenger positioned on the passenger side with his head down underneath the dashboard and his feet near the headrest."

The fire service also said a woman who'd been in the car was outside with bystanders when firefighters arrived. AFR described her injuries as "appearing minor" but said she was taken to Grady Hospital for further evaluation.

According to AFR, the "vehicle struck the guardrail causing the collision" while the cause of the fire is still under investigation.