Man dies exiting I-75 in Marietta after running into back of parked tractor trailer

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man died Wednesday night in a crash on I-75 North in Marietta.
The Marietta Police Department said it happened at Exit 263 to South Marietta Parkway around 10:30 p.m.
They identified the victim was 45-year-old Spartacus Heyward of Marietta. Police said he was taking the exit and "for reasons unknown" left the regular exit lanes and entered into a gore area at the ramp where a tractor trailer was parked, running into the back of it.
Police said Heyward died at Wellstar Kennestone, where he was receiving treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.