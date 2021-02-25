x
Man dies exiting I-75 in Marietta after running into back of parked tractor trailer

It happened Wednesday night.
MARIETTA, Ga. — A man died Wednesday night in a crash on I-75 North in Marietta.

The Marietta Police Department said it happened at Exit 263 to South Marietta Parkway around 10:30 p.m.

They identified the victim was 45-year-old Spartacus Heyward of Marietta. Police said he was taking the exit and "for reasons unknown" left the regular exit lanes and entered into a gore area at the ramp where a tractor trailer was parked, running into the back of it.

Police said Heyward died at Wellstar Kennestone, where he was receiving treatment. 

The crash remains under investigation.

