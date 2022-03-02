Man loses control of golf cart, crashes and dies in East Cobb

It happened early Wednesday morning.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man lost control while driving a golf cart in East Cobb early Wednesday morning and crashed and died, police said.

The Cobb County Police Department said it happened at the intersection of Oak Lane and Wyeth Walk just after 1:00 a.m.

The department said the man was driving a red E-Z-Go Slingshot golf cart on Oak Lane approaching Wyeth Walk "when the driver lost control of the vehicle."

"The E-Z-Go began yawing in a counter-clockwise direction as it continued in an easterly direction. The E-Z-Go left the southern edge of the roadway west of Wyeth Walk," a police statement said. "The front right of the E-Z-Go collided with a mailbox and a tree and came to final uncontrolled rest on the southern shoulder of the road-oriented south."

According to police, the crash fatally injured the driver and he was "pronounced deceased on scene."

The department has not yet identified the man, pending notification of his family.