23-year-old dies after Lake Lanier rescue, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after being recovered from Lake Lanier on Saturday, according to the medical examiner's office in Gwinnett County.

A call came into Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services on Aug. 26 that someone went under the water and had not come up at Lake Lanier. That was right before 3 p.m.

The department said that several agencies did a grid search and found the man around 3:23 p.m., later identified as 23-year-old Edgar Martinez.