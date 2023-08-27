x
23-year-old dies after Lake Lanier rescue, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has died after being recovered from Lake Lanier on Saturday, according to the medical examiner's office in Gwinnett County.

A call came into Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services on Aug. 26 that someone went under the water and had not come up at Lake Lanier. That was right before 3 p.m. 

The department said that several agencies did a grid search and found the man around 3:23 p.m., later identified as 23-year-old Edgar Martinez. 

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, officials said. 

   

