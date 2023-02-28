x
Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Athens, police say

Police said the man was hit by a Honda Odyssey while crossing the street. He died three days later.
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — A 60-year-old man is dead after being hit by a van, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

On Friday Feb. 24, police were called to investigate after a pedestrian was hit at 2230 West Broad Street, which is listed as McDonald’s, according to Google maps. 

Police said the man was hit by a Honda Odyssey while crossing the street. Investigators believe the man did not use a crosswalk or yield to the van, which had the right of way. 

The man was taken to a hospital and died three days later, they said. 

Police said the driver of the van stayed on scene.

