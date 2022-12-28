Man dies after driving off roadway, hitting median in Monroe County

The crash happened on Interstate 75 South in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man from Florida died in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, according to deputies in Monroe County.

The office said around 3:24 a.m., officers with Forsyth Police Department were dispatched to a crash on Interstate 75 South regarding a car crash. The officers reported that they found a man dead and immediately called Monroe County Deputies to investigate.

Their office later identified the man as Hateram Lachhman from Tampa, Florida.

Investigators with Montore County said Lachhman drove off the roadway into a median wall. A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.