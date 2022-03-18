Man dies after being hit on I-20 in Dekalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit by a car on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County on Thursday night.
When DeKalb Police said they responded to the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Candler Road and found a man lying in the roadway.
According to police, the man appeared to be in the roadway when he was hit by a car. The diver didn't stay on the scene.
Police said emergency responders took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he later died.
Right now, there is no information on the driver or the victim's identity. DeKalb County Police said the incident is still under investigation.