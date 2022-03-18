Man dies after being hit on I-20 in Dekalb County

Police said the driver didn't stay on the scene.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit by a car on Interstate 20 in DeKalb County on Thursday night.

When DeKalb Police said they responded to the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Candler Road and found a man lying in the roadway.

According to police, the man appeared to be in the roadway when he was hit by a car. The diver didn't stay on the scene.

Police said emergency responders took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, but he later died.