Man dies in house fire in Hall County, sheriff's office says

ATLANTA — A man died in a fire off McEver Road on Monday, according to the Hall County Sheriffs Office.

Both the county sheriff's office and fire marshal's office are investigating the deadly blaze, which occurred in the south end of the county on Meadow Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, rescue crews arrived just before 6:30 a.m. Monday and saw heavy fire showing from the roof of a building.

Once crews were able to enter, they discovered the body of the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video of the aftermath shows half of the home's roof has been destroyed, adding to the debris beneath it. At least half of the house was impacted by the fire, images reveal.