Man dies after being struck by MARTA train at King Memorial station

ATLANTA — A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a MARTA train at the King Memorial station.
MARTA Police said it was unclear why the man was on the tracks at the time the incident occurred.
The department said it happened around 11:20 p.m. on the westbound tracks at the station.
Further details were not immediately available.
