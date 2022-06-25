Man dies while swimming in Chattahoochee River, authorities say

The body was recovered Saturday.

ATLANTA — A family is left grieving after a man died swimming in the Chattahoochee River. Authorities said his sister tried to save him.

Cobb County Police said the man drowned at Sandy Point.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources game wardens also responded to the drowning call Friday night and said the 27-year-old was trying to swim across the river to a popular diving rock when he started to drown. The man's sister tried to rescue him but couldn't stay afloat, according to the agency.

Game wardens search the area Friday night and were back to their efforts Saturday morning with more SONAR technology to find the man.