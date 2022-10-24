'You hear people yelling' | People scatter as man drives down busy sidewalk in Little Five Points

Video captured the moment a man drove down the sidewalk along Euclid Avenue on Sunday night. APD officers rushed over and eventually pulled the man out of the car.

ATLANTA — A man was arrested Sunday night after driving his car down a busy sidewalk, as the Little Five Points Halloween Festival was winding down.

It was just before 8 p.m. a woman started recording on her phone as a man drove past them on the sidewalk in front of the Porter, Drugstore Gallery and Criminal Records on Euclid Avenue.



Two off-duty Atlanta Police officers were working a side job in the area when they sprung into action. One officer ran to the driver's window, trying to get him to stop before you see him put the car in reverse and start rolling backward.

A second off-duty officer rushed over to help along with several bystanders.

Eventually, the driver stopped – and the off-duty officers quickly put him in handcuffs.

"Man it was, it was just wild man, because by the time it was posted, or at least when I saw it online I had just went up the street and left the neighborhood," Neverson Heatley IV explained.

Heatley is the manager at the Drugstore Gallery. He just closed up his vintage clothing store before the driver jumped the curb.

"You know it’s Little Five. Man, there’s always something going on but that was just mind-boggling right," Heatley said.

The woman who captured the moment on video didn't want to be identified. However, she wanted the story out there to remind everyone to be aware of their surroundings.

"It was really eye-opening to kind of make you really be conscious of your surroundings," she said.