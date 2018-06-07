ATLANTA -- A man who drew a gun to defend himself ended up getting shot by his own weapon, police said.

Atlanta Police said it happened around 2:10 a.m. Friday on Pine Street.

The man said he was walking to his vehicle when he was attacked by two men. The victim attempted to draw his handgun but dropped it.

One of the suspects grabbed the gun and fired a round, striking the victim in the hand.

The suspect then dropped the weapon and the victim was able to recover it, according to police.

The victim then fired several shots at the suspects, who fled the scene. The victim got in his car and drove to the area of Peachtree and Baker streets, where he called police.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

