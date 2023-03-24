Man drowns in Chattahoochee River, Troup County deputies say

Reginald Crane drowned after falling from his boat. While two others tried to pull him back up, he became unconscious, deputies said.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County Sheriff's deputies confirmed that a man drowned Thursday morning in the Chattahoochee River.

Deputies were called to Roanoke Road and the Chattahoochee River bridge for a possible drowning. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man had been pulled from the water.

While waiting for help, two others tried to do CPR in an effort to save his life. He was then rushed to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center where he died, according to deputies.

The man was later identified as Reginald Crane, authorities said.

Investigators believe the 58-year-old “fell off his boat, into the water.” Two others were inside the boat at the time he fell. They tried to pull him back in, but Crane became unconscious.