Man electrocuted at Canton hotel construction site, burns on 100% of his body

CANTON, Ga. — A man was electrocuted on Tuesday morning at a hotel construction site in Canton, according to Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services.

County officials said they arrived at the Holiday Inn construction site on Reinhardt College Parkway in Canton after 8 a.m.

According to Lt. Nathan Croft with the Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services, “We pulled up to find a gentleman inside the electrical panel and couldn’t get him out due to active power.”

Croft said they were eventually able to remove the victim, however, he had burns on 100% of his body.

He was taken to three different medical centers. First, he was taken to the Grady Burn Center, then Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in critical condition, before being sent to the Burn Center at Wellstar Cobb.

Another victim also had second-degree burns on his forearms, neck and the side of his face, Croft said. He was immediately taken to the Grady Burn Center. Croft said the victim was conscious.