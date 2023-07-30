Man electrocuted, killed after jumping into Lake Lanier, authorities say

Georgia DNR did not provide any details on how the man was electrocuted.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man was killed last Thursday after jumping off a dock into Lake Lanier, according to Georgia DNR.

This happened near Lanier Beach South Road in Forsyth County.

Officials provided limited details on what precisely occurred other than to say the victim, 24-year-old Thomas Milner entered the water from his family's dock and was heard screaming shortly after.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said neighbors took a boat over to help Milner, jumped into the water, and described "a burning sensation he recognized as an electric shock."

Authorities add that the neighbor swam ashore and turned off a power box before pulling Milner from the water.

DNR adds that the victim was taken to Northside Forsyth Hospital where he later died.