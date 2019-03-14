ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens man faces serious charges after they say he surrendered multiple dogs over to authorities in such severe condition, one had to be put down.

The alleged abuse began on Nov. 2, 2018, but apparently escalated exponentially from there.

A report from the Athens-Clarke County Police report says an animal control officer went to Quindars Michael Williams' home off East Carver Drive that November day and allegedly found three American Pit Bull Terrier mixes chained in his backyard. At the time, authorities said, the dogs were also not vaccinated for rabies.

The report said Williams had been cooperating with animal control to correct the issue, and as such authorities had cut back on follow-up visits to his home. The issue, police said, had been "nearly resolved" by December 2018.

But by March of this year, the police report indicates that the situation became more dire.

According to the narrative from police, he made an appearance in court and said he wished to surrender the dogs because he could no longer care for them properly. The court arranged for a plea deal in which Williams would serve probation and surrender the dogs on March 7, 2019.

However, when Williams brought the dogs, they were in "horrible condition." The police report states the dogs were severely underweight, malnourished and parasite-infested. In one female dog's case, her uterus had prolapsed, leaving the dog in pain for nearly two months. The issue caused further complications to the point that veterinary staff had no choice but to euthanize the dog.

Based on the information provided by animal control, authorities determined there was sufficient cause to issue an arrest warrant for Williams for three counts of animal cruelty.

He was arrested and booked into jail.

