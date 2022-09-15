22-year-old man shot dead after lunging at officers with knife during domestic dispute, GBI says

Here is what we know.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed by Cobb County Police Wednesday night after he lunged at officers with a knife following a domestic dispute in Marietta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

A 911 call regarding a domestic dispute came in around 8:17 p.m. and officers were dispatched to a house on Sandtown Road shorty after. After authorities met with the caller, police came in contact with 22-year-old Anton Washington who was wielding a knife at officers, according to a statement from the GBI.

After following orders to drop the knife, Washington "picked the knife back up and lunged towards one of the officers" where two officers fired their weapons at the man, authorities said. The GBI stated that no officers were injured.

Several police officers provided first-aid to Washington on the scene and he was later taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.