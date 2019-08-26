TYRONE, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead at an electrical sub-station in Tyrone, Georgia.

According to the Tyrone Police Department, officers responded around 6:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a burglary in progress at the location off Senoia Road at the intersection of Swanson Road.

When they got there, they found the man - who they said gotten in without authorization - dead.

Police did not give any more information on the situation, including the man's identity and how he may have died. They also did not specify whether any stolen property was recovered in the incident.

