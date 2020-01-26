MACON, Ga. — A man was found dead in a house fire Sunday morning, according to a Macon-Bibb County coroner.

The Macon-Bibb Fire Department says they received a call just before 7 a.m. for a house fire in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

The house was on Monroe Street and Fourth Avenue, and when officials arrived at the home, they found a dead body inside, according to Chief Coroner Leon Jones.

However, Jones says no one was supposed to be living there.

There was an ID close by, but because of the condition of the body, officials say they'll have to confirm the identity through the crime lab.

The victim is a black male with an out of county address, according to Jones.

They will release the name on the ID once they locate his family.

Assistant Fire Chief Shane Edwards says the man also had a dog that passed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

13WMAZ reporter Sarah Hammond is on scene working to get more details.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

