FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after they found a man shot to death in south Fulton County.

According to the City of South Fulton Police on scene, officers were responding to a shots fired call when they found the unidentified man inside one of the units of the Camelot Condominiums off Old National Highway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Right now, police don't have much to go on, and they are still looking for a suspect.

11Alive is working to gather more information on the situation and will update this story as details develop.