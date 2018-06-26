COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities responded to SunTrust Park Tuesday afternoon after a body was found inside a beer cooler.

The body of a third party contractor was discovered around 3 p.m. inside the cooler by another worker of the same company. Officials told 11Alive the contractor was working the overnight shift when he apparently passed away inside the ballpark.

The contractor's body was found when his coworkers began setting up for Tuesday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Cobb County Police Department is working with the Atlanta Braves to investigate this incident. The investigation is ongoing as the medical examiner tries to determine how the man died.

