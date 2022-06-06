Man found dead inside burned vehicle in DeKalb, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — A man was found dead in a burning vehicle early Monday morning, investigators with DeKalb County Police Department said.

According to the police department, officers were called at 12:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of Mecklinburg Place in Decatur to conduct a welfare check. While officers were on the way, they were notified that a vehicle was on fire.

When officers arrived, the fire was extinguished and a man was found dead in the back of the vehicle.

Photos of the vehicle show it charred from the roof down to near the tires. It appeared to be heavily damaged. It is unclear when the fire was started or when it was put out.

DeKalb Police said the incident is still under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.