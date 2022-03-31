Man found dead on north Georgia hiking trail, GBI needs help identifying him

BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — Investigators need your help identifying a man who was found dead on a north Georgia hiking trail back in January.
His body was found on Jan. 21 off a part of the Appalachian Trail in Fannin County called the Benton MacKaye Trail, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Authorities said he was wearing a small gray t-shirt, gray long sleeve fleece shirt, tan Wrangler brand cargo pants size 30x32, gray wool boot socks and Keen brand hiking boots size 10.5.
He also had a black Thermal-FR brand fleece quarter zip pullover, a dark gray Champion brand quarter zip fleece, a black Uline skull cap with rechargeable light attachment, and a small black folding shovel with him.
His belongings are pictured below:
Belongings of possible hiker found
The GBI said they believe he was a hiker on Springer Mountain.
Anyone who may have information about a person matching this description is urged to call the GBI Cleveland Office at 706-348-4866.