ATLANTA — Police said a man was found lying face down in a parking garage on Ponce de Leon Avenue early Thursday morning.

The 40-year-old man was found bleeding from his nose, authorities said. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are still trying to determine the circumstance surrounding the incident. His identity has not been released at this time.

