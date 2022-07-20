Man found shot along I-75 S after Flat Shoals Road incident, authorities say

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators believe a car found along I-75 near Cleveland Avenue had been involved in a shooting incident on Flat Shoals Road, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to the 3600-block of Flat Shoals Road Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. in reference to a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 30s with scratches on her arm, from where her car's window had been shattered.

DeKalb Police said no other injuries were found but two additional cars and a window had been damaged after gunshots were fired. At 6:40 p.m., DeKalb Police said the Atlanta Police Department had notified them that a man had been shot in the area of I-75 south and Cleveland Avenue.

"Evidence indicated his vehicle was involved in the initial gunfire on Flat Shoals Road," DeKalb Police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

DeKalb Police investigators are still looking into what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.