Man with gunshot wound found dead inside vehicle near Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center

"It appeared the male sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was pronounced deceased by responding Grady EMTs," APD said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are responding to another fatal shooting Thursday night.

This time, officers said they were called around 7:30 p.m. to 61 Forsyth Street - the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center - to respond to a report about a person hurt.

According to APD's preliminary information, when they arrived, officers found a man inside of a car unresponsive.

"It appeared the male sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was pronounced deceased by responding Grady EMTs," APD said.

APD said its homicide detectives were notified and will be responding to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is at least the second fatal shooting APD officers were called to on Thursday night. According to APD's preliminary investigation, a man who had been shot in the head was found lying on Peeples Street. He was taken to the hospital, but police said he died. Another person went to a nearby fire station on Lee Street with a gunshot wound, police said. Officers think the two incidents - on Peeples and Lee streets - might be related.