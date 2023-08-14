76-year-old man dies after getting hit by car in Cobb County, police say

​It happened just around 9:12 p.m. on Thursday on Austell Road and Favor Road.

MARIETTA, Ga. — A man is now dead after he was hit by a car in Cobb County on Thursday night, the police department said.

It happened just around 9:12 p.m. on Austell Road and Favor Road.

Authorities said that Itanor Duval, 76, was walking north across Austell Road outside the sidewalk when he was hit by a car that was traveling south on the road.

The driver then hit Duval where he was critically hurt, police added. He was then taken to hospital where he later died.

Cobb County Police are still investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the deadly accident is asked to contact the police department at 770-499-3987.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.