Forsyth County deputies arrest man who shot at driver during road rage incident off GA 400

The man told police he was shot at following a road rage incident along GA 400 in Forsyth. His arm was injured by a bullet fragment, deputies said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One man was arrested after he shot at and injured another driver during a road rage incident, according to a release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called about the shooting Monday at 8:15 a.m. The victim told police he was driving his truck along Georgia State Route 400 when he got stuck behind a Toyota.

He told police the Toyota was driving too slowly in the fast lane. After following too closely and blowing his horn at the Toyota, he sped around the vehicle, the release said.

The driver of the Toyota began to tail him and shot at him while they were driving between exits 13 and 14, deputies said.

The man told deputies that he was hit by a bullet fragment after it traveled through the window of the driver's side, shattering the glass in the process.

Deputies later found the driver of the Toyota. He was charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and violation of a family violence court order.