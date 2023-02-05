Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit on Panola Road in DeKalb County, police say

Officers with the department said they responded to the scene on Panola Road and Snapfinger Park Drive just around 7 a.m. when they found the man lying on the road.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Decatur Tuesday, according to DeKalb County Police.

Officers with the department said they were called to the scene on Panola Road and Snapfinger Park Drive just around 7 a.m. when they found the man lying in the middle of the road.

The scene was located near Burger King and Truist Park on those roads.

Police said the driver in the car that hit the man stayed at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the accident at this time. They are still looking into what caused the crash.

