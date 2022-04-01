x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man hit by MARTA train after getting trapped, officials say

Officials said they were able to rescue the man. He is being taken to the hospital for medical treatment for a leg injury.

ATLANTA — A man was hit by a MARTA train at the Vine City Station Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted, it responded to the incident about the man being trapped under a MARTA train shortly before 4:45 p.m. According to MARTA, the person was trespassing on the tracks.

Officials said they were able to rescue the man. He is being taken to the hospital for medical treatment for a leg injury, a MARTA spokesperson said. 

"The rail lines remain de-energized so MARTA Police and Safety departments can investigate and we will bring power back up and get trains moving through the area when they’re finished," a MARTA spokesperson said. 

11Alive Skytracker flew over the MARTA station where the power is still out, according to MARTA officials.

According to MARTA, a bus bridge has been established for travel between Ashby and the Mercedes Benz Dome stations. Additionally, MARTA said if you've been impacted by canceled routes, it has a partnership with rideshare companies and you may be eligible for a transportation credit

   

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia parents struggle with daycare closures, e-learning during COVID surge