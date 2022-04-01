Man hit by MARTA train after getting trapped, officials say

Officials said they were able to rescue the man. He is being taken to the hospital for medical treatment for a leg injury.

ATLANTA — A man was hit by a MARTA train at the Vine City Station Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted, it responded to the incident about the man being trapped under a MARTA train shortly before 4:45 p.m. According to MARTA, the person was trespassing on the tracks.

Officials said they were able to rescue the man. He is being taken to the hospital for medical treatment for a leg injury, a MARTA spokesperson said.

"The rail lines remain de-energized so MARTA Police and Safety departments can investigate and we will bring power back up and get trains moving through the area when they’re finished," a MARTA spokesperson said.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the MARTA station where the power is still out, according to MARTA officials.

According to MARTA, a bus bridge has been established for travel between Ashby and the Mercedes Benz Dome stations. Additionally, MARTA said if you've been impacted by canceled routes, it has a partnership with rideshare companies and you may be eligible for a transportation credit.