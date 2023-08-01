Man flown to trauma center after getting hit by a car in Griffin, police say

Authorities said it happened at 1414 N Expressway just around 4:08 a.m.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Griffin Police reported a man was flown to a nearby trauma center after being hit by a vehicle on an expressway early Tuesday morning.

Police added that the man was hit by a tractor trailer.

No other details were given about the man's condition at this time.

Officers have since turned the accident's investigation over to the Georgia State Patrol.

Police will not release the name of the victim until their family has been notified.

