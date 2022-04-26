Police: Man hit, killed on motorcycle in Cobb County

The accident happened on April 22, police said, on Powder Springs Road.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died after he was hit by a car, driving his motorcycle in Cobb County, police said.

Investigators said the crash happened on April 22, around 2:09 p.m. on Powder Springs Road at the Windy Hill Road and Macland Road intersection.

A white 2018 Toyota Camry was headed south in the left lane of Powder Springs, and a blue 2006 Suzuki GSX750 Katana motorcycle was going north on the road, Cobb County Police said.

The police department said the Toyota turned left on Windy Hill Road on a flashing yellow turn light, right in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle's driver, police said, tried to brake but hit the passenger side of the Toyota.

After they collided, investigators said the Toyota came to an "uncontrolled" stop near the crosswalk, the motorcycle ended up in the intersection.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was identified as 55-year-old Perry Pless. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died; officials said the driver of the Toyota was not hurt and refused medical attention.

Cobb Police said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact investigators at (770) 499-3987.

