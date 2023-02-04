Man hit, killed while crossing the road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 51-year-old man was hit and killed while attempting to cross a road in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to police.
Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to Campbellton Road and Butner Road after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit. When officers arrived, they said the pedestrian had already died.
Investigators said the 55-year-old man was trying to cross the road when he was hit. The driver involved in the incident stayed there with the police.
The department said that its Accident Investigations Unit is still determining the circumstances around the crash.