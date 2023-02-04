Man hit, killed while crossing the road in Atlanta

Police said the crash happened near Campbellton Road and Butner Road in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA — A 51-year-old man was hit and killed while attempting to cross a road in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to police.

Atlanta Police Department officers were dispatched around 12:40 a.m. to Campbellton Road and Butner Road after receiving reports that a pedestrian was hit. When officers arrived, they said the pedestrian had already died.

Investigators said the 55-year-old man was trying to cross the road when he was hit. The driver involved in the incident stayed there with the police.