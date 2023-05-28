Man hit by vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson airport, dies from injuries

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Police were called to the airport at around 11:49 a.m., off South Terminal Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle.
The man was critically injured and later died at a nearby hospital, according to a release from the Atlanta Police Department.
Those involved in the wreck stayed on scene and “no other serious injuries were reported,” the release said.
The department’s Accident Investigations Unit is still investigating the incident.