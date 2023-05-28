Man hit by vehicle at Hartsfield-Jackson airport, dies from injuries

The man was critically injured and later died at a nearby hospital, according to Atlanta Police.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police were called to the airport at around 11:49 a.m., off South Terminal Parkway. When officers arrived, they found a 62-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle.

The man was critically injured and later died at a nearby hospital, according to a release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Those involved in the wreck stayed on scene and “no other serious injuries were reported,” the release said.