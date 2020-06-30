Sheriff identifies man who slapped zebra at drive-thru safari in Georgia

They said the visitor smacked a "friendly zebra" in the face after he rolled the window down.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities said they have identified a man who allegedly smacked a zebra in the face at a drive-thru safari park in Troup County.

The incident happened at Wild Animal Safari in Pine Mountain. According to its website, the drive-thru safari features 65 types of exotic animals.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office took to social media after a video of the man appeared on Snapchat. They did not say if the suspect is in custody.

They said the visitor "thought it would be funny during the tour to smack a friendly Zebra in the face after he rolled the window down and the animal put their head in the car to say hello."

The sheriff's office says the original poster of the video appears to go by the profile name "Yungmal_15."

In the video, the user included the caption "HE MAD" and "Them boys wilder than that deer right there."

"Abuse of any animals from a dog to a zebra will not be tolerated and we are looking for the identity of this individual," the sheriff's office said.

If you have information on this person please call the Troup County Sheriff's Office criminal investigations unit at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.