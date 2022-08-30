Man hospitalized after car pulled from pond in Stone Mountain

This all happened around the area of Wood Bend Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A car was pulled from a pond in Stone Mountain overnight.

One person was inside and had to be taken to the hospital, according to DeKalb County Police. That victim is expected to be ok.

This all happened around the area of Wood Bend Drive.

Police add that, when they got there, the car was upside down in the water.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.