Man in wheelchair dies following car collision in Cobb County

Police said the man was fatally injured and pronounced dead on scene.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a car accident that left a 56-year-old man dead in Cobb County.

The incident happened early Monday at around 1:44 am on Dallas Highway east of Barrett Parkway in the West Cobb area.

According to investigators, a man in a wheelchair was in the left eastbound lane of Dallas Highway approximately 200 feet east of the crosswalk at Barrett Parkway as a silver 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling east.

The vehicle collided with the wheelchair the man was sitting in, police said.

The man in wheelchair has been identified as Jesse T. Thompson. Authorities said Thompson was fatally injured and pronounced dead on scene. He was a resident of Acworth.

The driver of the Ford, 46-year-old Yusuf Mohammad of Dallas, was not injured.