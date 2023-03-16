x
Man killed, 5 others injured in Athens crash: Police

Jesse Garner, the driver traveling along Lexington Road, was pronounced dead on scene.
ATHENS, Ga. — Police are investigating an Athens crash that killed a 67-year-old man and injured five others Wednesday night.

The crash happened after two vehicles crashed into each other head-on at the intersection of Lexington Road and Oak Drive, according to a news release from Athens-Clarke County Police. 

Jesse Garner, the driver traveling along Lexington Road, was pronounced dead on scene. The second driver and his four passengers were taken to a nearby hospital, the release said. 

Police said they are expected to survive.

The crash is still being investigated. If you have any information about the crash, call Senior Police Officer Trotter at 762-400-7362, or email him at james.trotter@accgov.com.

