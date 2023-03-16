Man killed, 5 others injured in Athens crash: Police

Jesse Garner, the driver traveling along Lexington Road, was pronounced dead on scene.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police are investigating an Athens crash that killed a 67-year-old man and injured five others Wednesday night.

The crash happened after two vehicles crashed into each other head-on at the intersection of Lexington Road and Oak Drive, according to a news release from Athens-Clarke County Police.

Jesse Garner, the driver traveling along Lexington Road, was pronounced dead on scene. The second driver and his four passengers were taken to a nearby hospital, the release said.

Police said they are expected to survive.