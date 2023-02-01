Man fatally shot at apartment complex near Adams Park, golf course, Atlanta police say

The shooting happened at an apartment complex across the street from Alfred Tup Holmes Golf Course.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene off Campbellton Road after a person was reportedly shot.

When officers arrived, they found they located the man who was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex across the street from Alfred Tup Holmes Golf Course near Adams Park.

The APD’s homicide unit is now investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.