Man struck, killed by train near Hall County

The 42-year-old was walking along the tracks Wednesday, deputies said.

A man is dead after getting struck by a train in Gainesville, Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators said.

Authorities said Jartaqaron Duniteo Willis of Albany was walking on the tracks by Queen City Parkway on Wednesday.

The conductor sounded the horn and started slowing the train when they were approaching Willis, according to investigators. But, despite trying to warn the 42-year-old, Willis was hit by the train under the Queen City Parkway Bridge, investigators said.

Emergency responders were called to the area at 5:20 p.m. where they found Willis dead.

Willis's family was notified of the incident. His body has been sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy, Hall County deputies said.