GBI: Man killed after pointing handgun at officers during police chase in Spalding County

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a man was killed during a police chase early Saturday morning in Spalding County.

According to the GBI, Clayton County Police officers were told to be on the lookout for an intoxicated driver in a tan Lincoln Town Car leaving the area of Tabs Bar and Grill in Jonesboro around 1:05 a.m.

Shortly after, a Clayton County officer spotted the town car on Tara Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, the officer was notified that there were several victims of a hit-and-run from the same bar, the GBI said.

While the officer was attempting to place handcuffs on the 29-year-old suspect, the man hit the officer in the face with the handcuffs and pushed the officer, before getting back into his car and leaving.

Officers from the Lovejoy Police Department were called as backup and began chasing the car.

They chased the man south into Griffin, Spalding County where the suspect attempted to turn onto Birdie Road at the intersection of US Highway 19/41, where he faced two more officers blocking the car from turning and he was forced to stop.

The suspect opened the driver's door, exited his car and pointed a handgun at officers. The two Lovejoy police officers fired their guns, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The suspect identified as Stephen Neil Weigand, age 29, of Griffin, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident, GBI said.

The GBI is still conducting its own independent investigation and then it will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.