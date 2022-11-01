Man killed in Gwinnett County house fire, officials say

No other injuries were reported.

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a late night fire on Hayes Road in Gwinnett County, according to the county's fire department.

Firefighters said they responded at 11:20 p.m. Friday night after a 911 caller reported hearing a loud pop and seeing a large amount of smoke once they walked outside.

Once on the scene, Gwinnett Fire said crews were met by heavy smoke. As they entered the house through the garage, they said they saw a victim lying on the floor and quickly worked to get him outside. Once in the driveway, Gwinnett Fire said that the man was pronounced dead.

Officials said the house was heavily damaged by the fire, with a large portion of the second floor collapsed.

Investigators said that the fire started in a downstairs bedroom of the home and proceeded to spread throughout the house. They add that it appears the fire is accidental at this time, though an exact cause is still undetermined.