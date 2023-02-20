Man dies after being rear ended in I-75 crash: Cobb County Police

Investigators said the car was stopped in the middle of the interstate, and the driver of the pickup couldn't avoid the crash.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened last Saturday along Interstate 75 at Terrell Mill Road.

The crash, which happened just after 10 p.m., involved a Toyota Tacoma pickup and Nissan Maxima. The pickup was traveling along I-75 when the driver rear-ended the Maxima, according to a release.

Investigators said the car was stopped in the middle of the interstate, and the driver of the pickup couldn't avoid the crash. The impact of the wreck forced both cars into the left shoulder, where both came to a stop, the release said.

The driver of the car was rushed to a Marietta hospital but died once he arrived, authorities said. Police did not say if the other driver was injured.