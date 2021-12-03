Crime scene tape blocks off road as Atlanta Police investigate deadly shooting

According to officers, they were called to the 700 block of Alfred Road to respond to a call about a person shot

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding a deadly shooting that happened Friday in Atlanta.

When they arrived, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound.

"Despite lifesaving efforts, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased," Officer Tasheena Brown of APD said.

Homicide investigators have been called to the area.

According to an 11Alive news crew on the scene, APD cars and crime scene tape are inclosing part of the street and neighborhood.