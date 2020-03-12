Man killed in crash after hitting tree in Forsyth County

The crash happened near Post and Wills roads.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One person died in a crash, Wednesday, when a truck went of the road and hit a tree.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said 67-year-old Thomas Shriner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, sheriff's deputies received calls about a crash near Post Road and Wills Road.

Deputies and other emergency workers went to the area and found Shriner in his F-250.

Witnesses from the scene and evidence showed that the truck was headed south on Post Road when the truck crossed into the northbound lanes. The truck then went off the roadway and hit a tree in the wood line.