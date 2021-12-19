Man killed in Atlanta house fire nearly 30 firefighters responded to

Fire crews said the blaze caused severe damage to the home, which was boarded up by the family's request.

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning that caused severe damage to a northwest Atlanta home.

According to a spokesperson with Atlanta Fire Rescue, fire units were dispatched to 552 Jetal Place NW just after 1:30 a.m. Crews saw an active fire showing heavy smoke all the way down to the floor when they arrived.

The fire department said the first responders had to force their way inside the home. That is when they found a man lying in bed unconscious.

After removing the victim from the burning building and performing life-saving measures like CPR, emergency responders then transported the man to Grady Hospital.

Although he left the scene with a pulse, Atlanta Fire Rescue said the man later died at the hospital.

Crews continued to work to contain and extinguish the flames, according to the fire department. The blaze still caused severe damage to the home, which was later boarded up by the family's request.

There are no other injuries reported in the fire.