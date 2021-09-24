Man killed in southwest Atlanta stabbing

Authorities say a man suffering from a stab wound was taken to the hospital, but he later died.

ATLANTA — One man is dead after a stabbing in an Atlanta neighborhood overnight.

According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a person down at 746 Bonnie Brae Avenue SW just before 2:30 a.m. That's located in the Adair Park neighborhood on the southwest side of the city.

Authorities say a man was suffering from a stab wound when police arrived. Emergency medical services rushed to the scene and took the man to a local hospital. Despite their efforts, the man later died at the hospital.