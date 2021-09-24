Man killed in southwest Atlanta stabbing

ATLANTA — One man is dead after a stabbing in an Atlanta neighborhood overnight.
According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a person down at 746 Bonnie Brae Avenue SW just before 2:30 a.m. That's located in the Adair Park neighborhood on the southwest side of the city.
Authorities say a man was suffering from a stab wound when police arrived. Emergency medical services rushed to the scene and took the man to a local hospital. Despite their efforts, the man later died at the hospital.
Homicide detectives are now working to determine what let up to the fatal incident. Police did not say whether they have identified any suspects or persons of interest in the stabbing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.