DeKalb County apartment fire leaves 1 man dead

STONECREST, Ga. — One man is dead after an early morning apartment fire in Stonecrest, according to DeKalb Fire.
This happened at the Creekside Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place around 5:20 a.m.
At this time, details are limited. However, officials said the fire was only happening in one unit of the complex.
They also said that a woman and child were able to escape. However, there are no details on their condition.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
