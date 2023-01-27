DeKalb County apartment fire leaves 1 man dead

This happened at the Creekside Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place around 5:20 a.m.

STONECREST, Ga. — One man is dead after an early morning apartment fire in Stonecrest, according to DeKalb Fire.

At this time, details are limited. However, officials said the fire was only happening in one unit of the complex.

They also said that a woman and child were able to escape. However, there are no details on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.