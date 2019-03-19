ATLANTA — Police say they have detained the possible gunman behind a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta, Monday night.

The shooting left one young man dead in the 1800 block of Newman Place NW minutes before 10 p.m.

The parents of the victim told 11Alive that their son's name is Lawrence Roberts and he had just been released from jail Monday morning. They said Roberts decided to go to a party to see his ex-girlfriend. That's when the shooting happened.

His father said, "It's just a tragic thing and it's tearing me and my wife to part." He went on to say, "I wish I could've kept him in the house."

Roberts mother said, "I come back from the store and he's gone. "She said sobbingly. "He's gone. He's gone."

Police were able to arrest the suspected gunman, but did not release the identity of the suspect or any more details as to what led up to the fatal shooting.

Lawrence's parents said they were planning on dropping him off at the Gateway Center Tuesday morning, so he could turn his life around.

This case remains under investigation.

