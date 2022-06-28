Man killed after tractor rolls over on him in Cobb County

Here's what we know.

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — A 68-year-old man is dead after an accident involving a tractor in Powder Springs.

Authorities said Ray F. Reece was operating his Ford 540B industrial tractor at his home when, at some point, it slid on loose soil while going up a slope and rolled over on its left side, with Mr. Reece directly under it.

Cobb County Police believe this happened sometime between 9 a.m. and 5:20 p.m., when a family member found Reece dead.